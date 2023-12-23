JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 208 ($2.63) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

