iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.