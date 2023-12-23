iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.