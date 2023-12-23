iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.90. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
