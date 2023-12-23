iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.90. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.