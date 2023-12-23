International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a PE ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.92. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

