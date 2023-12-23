Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $486.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

