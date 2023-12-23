HT Partners LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HT Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.22. 1,975,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

