HT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.63. 3,662,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,304. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

