HT Partners LLC Acquires 8,063 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,952,000 after acquiring an additional 432,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after acquiring an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.19. 1,917,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

