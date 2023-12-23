Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $80.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. Graco has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

