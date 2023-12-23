Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.5 %

GOSS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $194.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at $212,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686,213 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,065,136 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after buying an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

