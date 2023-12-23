General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

NYSE:GE opened at $126.72 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

