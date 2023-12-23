GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 44,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $18,121,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.