Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 660 ($8.35) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.49).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.03) to GBX 1,685 ($21.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Future to an underperform rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.23) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Future from GBX 757 ($9.57) to GBX 827 ($10.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.07) to GBX 1,080 ($13.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.36).

Future Stock Down 1.8 %

Future Announces Dividend

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 745.50 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £864.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 842.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 789.88. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,754 ($22.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 319.15%.

Insider Activity at Future

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($689,075.00). 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

