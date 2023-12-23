Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on FND. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of FND opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

