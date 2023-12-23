Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.73.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,817 shares of company stock worth $17,726,475. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $98.81 and a 1 year high of $136.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.