First PREMIER Bank Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,244,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,673,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

