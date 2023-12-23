First PREMIER Bank Purchases 2,036 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

