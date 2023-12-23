First PREMIER Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $76.88. 1,811,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

