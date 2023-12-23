First PREMIER Bank Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

