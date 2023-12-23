First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 178 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Danaher were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.15. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

