FC Advisory LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

