FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
ISTB opened at $47.48 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
