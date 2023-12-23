FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

