FC Advisory LLC Has $8.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average is $222.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $243.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

