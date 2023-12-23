FC Advisory LLC Buys 3,527 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

