FC Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VTI stock opened at $236.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

