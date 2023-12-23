Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $104.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

