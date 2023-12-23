Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Exelixis by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 53,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 338,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 63,553.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 130,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Exelixis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

