Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

