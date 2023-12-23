Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $221,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.66. 4,299,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.