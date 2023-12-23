Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,570 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. 6,079,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

