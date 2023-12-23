Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,563. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.