Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $830.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $830.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

EQIX stock opened at $799.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $771.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.99. Equinix has a one year low of $641.66 and a one year high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

