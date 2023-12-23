Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

