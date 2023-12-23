EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 41.6%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) dropped 41.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.
