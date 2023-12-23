Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Position Increased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Dream Finders Homes makes up about 19.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Dream Finders Homes worth $64,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,923 over the last 90 days. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $37.00.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

