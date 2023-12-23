Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $411.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $409.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

