Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$723.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.47. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.06.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of C$643.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7933468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 19,900 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. Insiders have acquired 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $134,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

