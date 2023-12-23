DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

