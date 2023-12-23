Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. City State Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

