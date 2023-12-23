DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after buying an additional 369,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,660,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,642,000 after buying an additional 274,979 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

