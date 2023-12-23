CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $92.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

CVS Health stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

