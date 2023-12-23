CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVU opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

