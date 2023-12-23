CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
