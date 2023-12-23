CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.