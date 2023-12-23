Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.05. The company has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

