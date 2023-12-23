Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

