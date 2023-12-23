Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 283,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

