Comparing Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) & LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modiv Industrial and LondonMetric Property’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.17 million 2.45 -$3.29 million ($1.15) -12.95 LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LondonMetric Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modiv Industrial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.3% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of LondonMetric Property shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Modiv Industrial and LondonMetric Property, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00 LondonMetric Property 0 0 2 0 3.00

Modiv Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. LondonMetric Property has a consensus target price of $325.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,329.75%. Given LondonMetric Property’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LondonMetric Property is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and LondonMetric Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial -9.29% -1.91% -0.91% LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LondonMetric Property beats Modiv Industrial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, Modiv Industrial has over $600 million real estate assets (based on estimated fair value) comprising more than 4.5 million square feet of aggregate leasable area.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

