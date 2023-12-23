Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.30.

Shares of CLH opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.90.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

